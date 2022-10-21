Who's Playing

UCF @ East Carolina

Current Records: UCF 5-1; East Carolina 4-3

What to Know

The UCF Knights are 6-1 against the East Carolina Pirates since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UCF and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Knights ran circles around the Temple Owls last week, and the extra yardage (738 yards vs. 304 yards) paid off. UCF put a hurting on Temple at home to the tune of 70-13. UCF's win was all the more impressive since the Owls were averaging only 16.8 points allowed on the season. QB John Rhys Plumlee had a dynamite game for UCF; he passed for four TDs and 373 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 37 yards. Plumlee's 68-yard touchdown toss to WR Ryan O'Keefe in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Plumlee's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken quadruple overtime to finish the job, but the Pirates ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 47-45 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. RB Keaton Mitchell had a stellar game for East Carolina as he rushed for three TDs and 149 yards on 29 carries.

The Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UCF is now 5-1 while East Carolina sits at 4-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: UCF ranks third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. But the Pirates enter the contest with 17 passing touchdowns, good for 19th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a 5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

UCF have won six out of their last seven games against East Carolina.