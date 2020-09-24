Who's Playing

No. 13 UCF @ East Carolina

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are 1-4 against the UCF Knights since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Pirates will face off against UCF at noon ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina struggled last year, ending up 4-8. The Knights were 10-3 last season and are coming off of a 49-21 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: East Carolina was 12th worst when it came to yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 469.3 on average (bottom 92%). To make matters even worse for East Carolina, UCF was second best in the nation in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 540.5 on average.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Pirates will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won four out of their last five games against East Carolina.