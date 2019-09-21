How to watch East Carolina vs. William & Mary: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

East Carolina (home) vs. William & Mary (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 1-2-0; William & Mary 2-1-0

What to Know

William & Mary will head out on the road to face off against East Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. William & Mary isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Tribe took an ego-bruising loss against Virginia two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. William & Mary was the clear victor by a 38-10 margin over Colgate. Colgate can consider this payback for the 23-nothing defeat they dealt the Tribe the last time the teams encountered one another Sept. of last year.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 48 points the game before, East Carolina faltered in their game last week. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-10 punch to the gut against Navy. East Carolina was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-3.

William & Mary's win lifted them to 2-1 while East Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Tribe can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 12-point favorite against the Tribe.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.