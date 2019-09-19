How to watch East Carolina vs. William & Mary: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch East Carolina vs. William & Mary football game
Who's Playing
East Carolina (home) vs. William & Mary (away)
Current Records: East Carolina 1-2-0; William & Mary 2-1-0
What to Know
East Carolina will take on William & Mary at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. William & Mary will be strutting in after a victory while East Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.
After flying high against Gardner-Webb two weeks ago, the Pirates came back down to earth. East Carolina has to be aching after a bruising 10-42 defeat to Navy last week. East Carolina's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against Virginia, William & Mary was happy to find some success last week. William & Mary put the hurt on Colgate with a sharp 38-10 win. Colgate can consider this payback for the 23 to nothing loss they dealt the Tribe the last time the teams encountered one another Sept. of last year.
East Carolina's defeat took them down to 1-2 while William & Mary's victory pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if the Pirates can steal William & Mary's luck or if the Tribe records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
