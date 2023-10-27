Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-6, Eastern Michigan 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Eastern Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American West battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rynearson Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, Eastern Michigan was not quite Northern Illinois' equal in the second half on Saturday. Eastern Michigan took a 20-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northern Illinois.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Ohio by a score of 20-17.

Despite the loss, Western Michigan got a solid performance out of Hayden Wolff, who threw for 290 yards and a touchdown while completing 71.4% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Eastern Michigan's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 4-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 10.5 points per game. As for Western Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Not only did Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with Western Michigan going off as just a 3-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Eastern Michigan.

Everything went Eastern Michigan's way against Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in October of 2022 as Eastern Michigan made off with a 45-23 win. Does Eastern Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Western Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.