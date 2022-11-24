Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Central Michigan 4-7; Eastern Michigan 7-4

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-3), but not for long. The Chippewas and EMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Friday at Rynearson Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but CMU was not quite the Western Michigan Broncos' equal in the second half when they met last week. CMU fell in a 12-10 heartbreaker. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Bert Emanuel Jr.. Emanuel Jr. put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, EMU was able to grind out a solid win over the Kent State Golden Flashes last Wednesday, winning 31-24. EMU QB Taylor Powell was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 315 yards on 39 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Powell this season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with CMU going off at just a 2-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Eastern Michigan's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Central Michigan's loss dropped them down to 4-7. We'll see if the Eagles' success rolls on or if the Chippewas are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Chippewas are a slight 2-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan both have two wins in their last seven games.