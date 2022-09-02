Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Eastern Michigan

Last Season Records: Eastern Michigan 7-6; Eastern Kentucky 7-4

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will play against a Division II opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, in an early-season tune-up Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Rynearson Stadium. While EMU was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.