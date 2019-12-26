How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-5; Eastern Michigan 6-6

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Pittsburgh Panthers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. EMU and Pitt will compete for holiday cheer in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday at Ford Field at 8 p.m. ET test. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, EMU now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

EMU might have drawn first blood against the Kent State Golden Flashes four weeks ago, but it was the Kent State Golden Flashes who got the last laugh. EMU came up short against Kent State, falling 34-26. QB Mike Glass III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 386 passing yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 37 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Pitt four weeks ago, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 26-19 defeat against the Boston College Eagles. QB Kenny Pickett had a rough afternoon: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses four weeks ago. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is 12th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 121.9 on average. The Panthers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only ten on the season. Looks like big plays on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.95

Odds

The Panthers are a big 12-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.