Who's Playing

Toledo @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 1-1; Eastern Michigan 0-2

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 1-4 against the Toledo Rockets since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. EMU will be defending their home turf for the first time when they go up against Toledo at Rynearson Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. With a combined 978 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Eagles came up short against the Ball State Cardinals last week, falling 38-31. EMU might have lost, but man -- QB Preston Hutchinson was a total machine. He passed for one TD and 250 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 104 yards.

There was early excitement for Toledo after they claimed the game's first points last Wednesday, but it was the Western Michigan Broncos who ended up claiming the real prize. Toledo fell in a 41-38 heartbreaker. Toledo's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Bryant Koback, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last five games against Eastern Michigan.