Who's Playing

No. 24 Tulane Green Wave @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Tulane 9-1, FAU 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

What to Know

FAU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The FAU Owls and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium.

The point spread may have favored FAU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 22-7 bruising from East Carolina. Having soared to a lofty 42 points in the game before, FAU's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Tulane had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.6 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. They skirted past Tulsa 24-22.

Tulane can attribute much of their success to Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. Hughes hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for six straight games.

FAU has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for Tulane, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-1.

While only FAU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

Odds

Tulane is a big 9.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

