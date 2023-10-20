Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ FAU Owls

Current Records: UTSA 3-3, FAU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FAU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The FAU Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. FAU will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for FAU on the road against South Florida as the team secured a 56-14 victory. FAU pushed the score to 42-14 by the end of the third, a deficit South Florida had little chance of recovering from.

Among those leading the charge was Daniel Richardson, who threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns while completing 81.6% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Tony Johnson, who picked up 131 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, everything went UTSA's way against UAB on Sunday as UTSA made off with a 41-20 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UTSA.

UTSA relied on the efforts of Kevorian Barnes, who rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Robert Henry, who rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Joshua Cephus also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

UTSA's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was Trey Moore and his 3.5 sacks.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be FAU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UTSA is a 3.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Series History

FAU has won both of the games they've played against UTSA in the last 4 years.