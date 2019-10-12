How to watch FAU vs. Middle Tenn.: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tenn. football game
Who's Playing
FAU (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)
Current Records: FAU 3-2-0; Middle Tenn. 2-3-0
What to Know
FAU is 1-3 against Middle Tenn. since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. FAU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Middle Tenn. at 4 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. FAU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely FAU's strategy against Charlotte two weeks ago. FAU took down Charlotte 45-27. RB Malcolm Davidson was the offensive standout of the contest for FAU, as he rushed for 83 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.
We saw a pretty high 54.5-point over/under line set for Middle Tenn.'s previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took their contest against Marshall last week 24-13. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
FAU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.
Their wins bumped FAU to 3-2 and the Blue Raiders to 2-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Owls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last four games against FAU.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 25 vs. FAU 24
- Sep 30, 2017 - FAU 38 vs. Middle Tenn. 20
- Nov 26, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 77 vs. FAU 56
- Nov 14, 2015 - Middle Tenn. 24 vs. FAU 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Penn State vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa vs. Penn State game 10,000 times.
-
Week 7 CFB odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Virginia star DB Hall carted off field
The senior was a CBS Sports preseason first-team All-America
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 7
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 7 of the 2019 college football season
-
Miami vs. Virginia pick, live stream
A preview of what to expect from Friday night ACC action between UVA and Miami
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, computer picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game