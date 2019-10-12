How to watch FAU vs. Middle Tenn.: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

FAU (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Current Records: FAU 3-2-0; Middle Tenn. 2-3-0

What to Know

FAU is 1-3 against Middle Tenn. since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. FAU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Middle Tenn. at 4 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. FAU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely FAU's strategy against Charlotte two weeks ago. FAU took down Charlotte 45-27. RB Malcolm Davidson was the offensive standout of the contest for FAU, as he rushed for 83 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.

We saw a pretty high 54.5-point over/under line set for Middle Tenn.'s previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took their contest against Marshall last week 24-13. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

FAU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

Their wins bumped FAU to 3-2 and the Blue Raiders to 2-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last four games against FAU.