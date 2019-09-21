How to watch FAU vs. Wagner: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. Wagner football game
Who's Playing
FAU (home) vs. Wagner (away)
Current Records: FAU 1-2-0; Wagner 0-3-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Wagner will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against FAU on the road at 6 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. Wagner is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
Last week, the Seahawks weren't able to make up for their 38-10 loss to Stony Brook when they last met Nov. of 2017. Wagner lost to Stony Brook by a decisive 26-10 margin. Wagner was down by 26-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to FAU, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They walked away with a 41-31 victory over Ball State. Ball State can consider this payback for the 31-27 defeat they dealt FAU the last time the teams encountered one another Sept. of 2016.
FAU's win lifted them to 1-2 while Wagner's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if FAU can repeat their recent success or if Wagner bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.95
Odds
The Owls are a big 35-point favorite against the Seahawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
