Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 5-5, FIU 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Western Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Western Kentucky beat Sam Houston 28-23.

Western Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Dalvin Smith, who picked up 125 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Malachi Corley, who picked up 171 receiving yards and a touchdown. Corley's longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards. Austin Reed was another key player, having thrown for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. Their painful 45-20 defeat to Arkansas might stick with them for a while. FIU was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kris Mitchell, who picked up 157 receiving yards and a touchdown. Keyone Jenkins was another key contributor, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 5-5. As for FIU, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

While only FIU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Everything came up roses for Western Kentucky against FIU in their previous matchup back in September of 2022 as the team secured a 73-0 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 10-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 8 games against FIU.