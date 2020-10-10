Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ FIU

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 0-4; FIU 0-1

What to Know

The FIU Panthers are 1-4 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. FIU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Middle Tenn. at 4 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory.

FIU had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 36-34 loss against the Liberty Flames two weeks ago. FIU was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 92 yards in penalties. A silver lining for them was the play of RB D'Vonte Price, who rushed for two TDs and 148 yards on 13 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Price put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Middle Tenn. as they fell 20-17 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week. Middle Tenn.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Asher O'Hara, who passed for one TD and 217 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 98 yards.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won four out of their last five games against FIU.