How to watch FIU vs. Old Dominion: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch FIU vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)
Current Records: FIU 4-4; Old Dominion 1-7
What to Know
FIU and Old Dominion are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. FIU and Old Dominion will face off in a Conference USA battle at noon ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
FIU's and Middle Tenn.'s contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Panthers were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Panthers have to be aching after a bruising 50-17 loss to Middle Tenn. FIU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB James Morgan, who passed for 208 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion's rough patch got a bit rougher after their seventh loss in a row. They were dealt a punishing 41-3 loss at the hands of FAU. Old Dominion hasn't found any success against FAU since Nov. 19 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.
The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 17-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
FIU and Old Dominion both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 08, 2018 - FIU 28 vs. Old Dominion 20
- Nov 11, 2017 - Old Dominion 37 vs. FIU 30
- Nov 26, 2016 - Old Dominion 42 vs. FIU 28
- Oct 24, 2015 - FIU 41 vs. Old Dominion 12
