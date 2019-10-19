How to watch FIU vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch FIU vs. UTEP football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. UTEP (away)
Current Records: FIU 3-3-0; UTEP 1-4-0
What to Know
FIU won both of their matches against UTEP last season (52-12 and 35-21) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. FIU and UTEP will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
FIU took their contest against Charlotte last week by a conclusive 48-23 score. RB Anthony Jones had a stellar game for FIU as he rushed for 117 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, UTEP's rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fourth loss in a row. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 26-16 loss against UT-San Antonio. UTEP has not found any success against UT-San Antonio since Oct. 22 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.
The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. They didn't have treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
FIU's victory lifted them to 3-3 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers rank 19th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed per game, with only six on the season. Less enviably, the Miners are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only two on the season. UTEP fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.42
Odds
The Panthers are a big 24-point favorite against the Miners.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 21.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
FIU have won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.
- Oct 08, 2016 - FIU 35 vs. UTEP 21
- Oct 10, 2015 - FIU 52 vs. UTEP 12
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
No. 4 Ohio State steamrolls Northwestern
The Buckeyes continued to show again why they're the class of the Big Ten with another dominant...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 8
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 8 of the 2019 college football season
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern pick, stream
It's a Friday Night Lights game in Evanston
-
UNC gets five-star defensive end
Mack Brown has the crown jewel of his 2020 class
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game