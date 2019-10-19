How to watch FIU vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

FIU (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: FIU 3-3-0; UTEP 1-4-0

What to Know

FIU won both of their matches against UTEP last season (52-12 and 35-21) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. FIU and UTEP will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

FIU took their contest against Charlotte last week by a conclusive 48-23 score. RB Anthony Jones had a stellar game for FIU as he rushed for 117 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, UTEP's rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fourth loss in a row. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 26-16 loss against UT-San Antonio. UTEP has not found any success against UT-San Antonio since Oct. 22 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. They didn't have treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

FIU's victory lifted them to 3-3 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers rank 19th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed per game, with only six on the season. Less enviably, the Miners are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only two on the season. UTEP fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.42

Odds

The Panthers are a big 24-point favorite against the Miners.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

FIU have won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.