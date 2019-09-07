How to watch FIU vs. W. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

FIU (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: FIU 0-1-0; W. Kentucky 0-1-0

Last Season Records: FIU 9-4-0; W. Kentucky 3-9-0;

What to Know

W. Kentucky will square off against FIU on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, W. Kentucky now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last week, the Hilltoppers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They came up short against Cent. Arkansas, falling 28-35. This was hardly the result W. Kentucky or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Cent. Arkansas heading into this matchup.

Meanwhile, FIU had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They have to be aching after a bruising 14-42 loss to Tulane. FIU was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Tulane apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up Oct. 14 of 2017.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.42

Odds

The Panthers are a big 8 point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

FIU and W. Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.