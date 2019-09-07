How to watch FIU vs. W. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch FIU vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: FIU 0-1-0; W. Kentucky 0-1-0
Last Season Records: FIU 9-4-0; W. Kentucky 3-9-0;
What to Know
W. Kentucky will square off against FIU on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, W. Kentucky now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last week, the Hilltoppers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They came up short against Cent. Arkansas, falling 28-35. This was hardly the result W. Kentucky or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Cent. Arkansas heading into this matchup.
Meanwhile, FIU had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They have to be aching after a bruising 14-42 loss to Tulane. FIU was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Tulane apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up Oct. 14 of 2017.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.42
Odds
The Panthers are a big 8 point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9 point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
FIU and W. Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - W. Kentucky 17 vs. FIU 38
- Nov 24, 2017 - FIU 41 vs. W. Kentucky 17
- Nov 05, 2016 - W. Kentucky 49 vs. FIU 21
- Nov 21, 2015 - FIU 7 vs. W. Kentucky 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses
-
Ohio St. vs Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Buckeyes.
-
Clemson vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers and Aggies will play in one of the most anticipated nonconference games of 2019
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Stanford at USC pick, live stream
An early-season Pac-12 showdown will be the perfect nightcap for Week 2