Who's Playing

South Florida @ Florida Atlantic

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will face off against the South Florida Bulls at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic ended up 11-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the SMU Mustangs in the Boca Raton Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. South Florida was 4-8 last season and is coming off of a 52 to nothing defeat against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls were 13th best in the nation (top 10%) in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 62. Less enviably, the Bulls were 15th worst when it came to passing yards per game last season, with the team coming up with only 169.6 on average (bottom 89%). The good news for South Florida, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Florida Atlantic has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.