Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 0-1; Florida Atlantic 1-1

Last Season Records: Florida Atlantic 5-7; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at FAU Stadium.

Last week, Southeastern Louisiana lost to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on the road by a decisive 24-7 margin. The Lions' only offensive touchdown came from RB Carlos Washington Jr..

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Florida Atlantic as they fell 41-38 to the Ohio Bobcats last week. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Florida Atlantic had been the slight favorite coming in.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.