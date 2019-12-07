How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. UAB: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 9-3; UAB 9-3

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the UAB Blazers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Florida Atlantic skips in on five wins and UAB on three.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Florida Atlantic and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week was still a pretty decisive one as Florida Atlantic wrapped it up with a 34-17 win. TE Harrison Bryant was the offensive standout of the contest for the Owls, as he caught three passes for 75 yards and three TDs.

Florida Atlantic's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and one fumble. The picks came courtesy of CB Meiko Dotson and LB Akileis Leroy.

Meanwhile, UAB didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the North Texas Mean Green, but they still walked away with a 26-21 victory. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls enter the game having picked the ball off 19 times, good for first in the nation. Less enviably, the Blazers are stumbling into the contest with the third most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 17 on the season. The Owls' secondary is poised to pounce all over the Blazers' passing game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blazers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.