Who's Playing

UTSA @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: UTSA 4-3; Florida Atlantic 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UTSA Roadrunners will be on the road. UTSA and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at noon ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners should still be feeling good after a win, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to right the ship.

UTSA can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last week. The final score was a hard-fought 27-26. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 19-6 deficit. UTSA's RB Sincere McCormick was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 165 yards on 37 carries.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was hampered by 85 penalty yards against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week. The Owls took a 20-9 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by RB Malcolm Davidson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Roadrunners are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

UTSA is now 4-3 while Florida Atlantic sits at 1-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UTSA enters the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for seventh in the nation. But Florida Atlantic comes into the game boasting the 14th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a 5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Atlantic won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.