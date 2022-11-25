Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Western Kentucky 7-5; Florida Atlantic 5-6

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Florida Atlantic Owls at noon ET Nov. 26 at FAU Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but the Hilltoppers were not quite the Auburn Tigers' equal in the second half when they met last week. WKU suffered a grim 41-17 defeat to the Tigers. This game was a close 17-17 at the break, but unfortunately for WKU it sure didn't stay that way. Western Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from TE Joshua Simon, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic has to be aching after a bruising 49-21 loss to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last week. Florida Atlantic was down 42-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Jahmal Edrine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for one TD and 109 yards.

WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers were completely in charge when the two teams previously met in November of last year, breezing past the Owls 52-17 at home. The rematch might be a little tougher for WKU since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won four out of their last seven games against Western Kentucky.