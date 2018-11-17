How to watch Florida St. vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Florida State Seminoles (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)
Current records: Florida St. 4-6; Boston College 7-3
What to Know
Florida St. are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.6 points per game before their next match. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Boston College at 4:30 p.m. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Florida St. going off at just a 0-point favorite.
Things haven't been easy for Florida St., and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 13-42 walloping at Notre Dame's hands. A silver lining for Florida St. was the play of Cam Akers, who rushed for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Boston College were averaging 37.22 points per game entering their game last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Clemson. Boston College lost to Clemson by a decisive 7-27 margin. Boston College's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Florida St. suffered a grim 3-35 defeat to Boston College when the two teams last met. Maybe Florida St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.66
Prediction
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
This season, Florida St. are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1 point favorite.
Series History
Boston College have won all of the games they've played against Florida St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Boston College Eagles 35 vs. Florida State Seminoles 3
- 2016 - Florida State Seminoles 45 vs. Boston College Eagles 7
- 2015 - Boston College Eagles 0 vs. Florida State Seminoles 0
