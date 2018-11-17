How to watch Florida St. vs. Boston College: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)

Current records: Florida St. 4-6-1; Boston College 7-3-1

What to Know

Florida St. are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.6 points per game before their next match. They will take on Boston College at home at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Florida St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 13-42 punch to the gut against Notre Dame. A silver lining for Florida St. was the play of Cam Akers, who rushed for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Boston College ended up a good deal behind Clemson when they played, losing 7-27.

Florida St. suffered a grim 3-35 defeat to Boston College when the two teams last met. Maybe Florida St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.66

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Seminoles.

This season, Florida St. are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

Boston College have won all of the games they've played against Florida St. in the last 4 years.

2017 - Boston College Eagles 35 vs. Florida State Seminoles 3

2016 - Florida State Seminoles 45 vs. Boston College Eagles 7

2015 - Boston College Eagles 0 vs. Florida State Seminoles 0

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 68 degrees.