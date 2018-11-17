How to watch Florida St. vs. Boston College: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Florida State Seminoles (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)
Current records: Florida St. 4-6-1; Boston College 7-3-1
What to Know
Florida St. are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.6 points per game before their next match. They will take on Boston College at home at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Florida St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 13-42 punch to the gut against Notre Dame. A silver lining for Florida St. was the play of Cam Akers, who rushed for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Boston College ended up a good deal behind Clemson when they played, losing 7-27.
Florida St. suffered a grim 3-35 defeat to Boston College when the two teams last met. Maybe Florida St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.66
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Seminoles.
This season, Florida St. are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1 point favorite.
Series History
Boston College have won all of the games they've played against Florida St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Boston College Eagles 35 vs. Florida State Seminoles 3
- 2016 - Florida State Seminoles 45 vs. Boston College Eagles 7
- 2015 - Boston College Eagles 0 vs. Florida State Seminoles 0
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 68 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WATCH: Temple DB nabs one-handed INT
Temple safety Delvon Randall only needed one hand to grab this pick
-
Missouri at Tennessee pick, live stream
The Tigers and Volunteers will square off on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Week 12: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 12 all Saturday long
-
WVU vs. Oklahoma State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 9 West Virginia squares off with Big 12 rival...
-
Tennessee vs. Mizzou live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Tennessee hosts SEC East rival Missouri square at...
-
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Notre Dame defends its perfect season against...