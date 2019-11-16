How to watch Florida State vs. Alabama State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida State vs. Alabama State football game
Who's Playing
Florida State (home) vs. Alabama State (away)
Current Records: Florida State 5-5; Alabama State 5-4
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Florida State Seminoles at noon ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Alabama State beat the Texas Southern Tigers 27-21 last week. The Alabama State offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.
Meanwhile, Florida State was able to grind out a solid win over the Boston College Eagles last week, winning 38-31. QB Jordan Travis and QB James Blackman were among the main playmakers for Florida State as the former rushed for 94 yards and two TDs on three carries and the latter passed for 346 yards and two TDs on 26 attempts. Blackman's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes two weeks ago. Blackman has never finished with more yards this season.
Alabama State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.
Their wins bumped the Hornets to 5-4 and Florida State to 5-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hornets and the Seminoles clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 41-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 41-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
