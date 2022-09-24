Who's Playing

Boston College @ Florida State

Current Records: Boston College 1-2; Florida State 3-0

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are 1-4 against the Florida State Seminoles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Eagles and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

BC took their game against the Maine Black Bears last week by a conclusive 38-17 score. Among those leading the charge for BC was RB Pat Garwo III, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, FSU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Louisville Cardinals last Friday, but they still walked away with a 35-31 win. WR Johnny Wilson was the offensive standout of the matchup for FSU, catching seven passes for two TDs and 149 yards.

The Eagles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. Currently 0-2 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Seminoles are 2-0 ATS.

The wins brought BC up to 1-2 and FSU to 3-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BC enters the contest with eight sacks, good for 29th best in the nation. As for FSU, they come into the game boasting the 25th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 174.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

