Who's Playing
Duquesne @ Florida State
Last Season Records: Florida State 5-7; Duquesne 7-3
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles will play against a Division II opponent, the Duquesne Dukes, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles struggled last season, ending up 5-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.