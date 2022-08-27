Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Florida State

Last Season Records: Florida State 5-7; Duquesne 7-3

The Florida State Seminoles will play against a Division II opponent, the Duquesne Dukes, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

  • When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.