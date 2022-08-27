Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Florida State

Last Season Records: Florida State 5-7; Duquesne 7-3

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will play against a Division II opponent, the Duquesne Dukes, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.