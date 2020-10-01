Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ Florida State
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU was 6-7 last year and is coming off of a 52-10 defeat against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday.
The Seminoles have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.