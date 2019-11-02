How to watch Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.): TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida State vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Florida State (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)
Current Records: Florida State 4-4; Miami (Fla.) 4-4
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as Florida State and Miami (Fla.) will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Florida State didn't have too much trouble with Syracuse last week as they won 35-17. RB Cam Akers went supernova for the Seminoles as he rushed for 144 yards and four TDs on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Pittsburgh, but they still walked away with a 16-12 victory.
Miami (Fla.)'s defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Kenny Pickett and got past Pittsburgh's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 23 yards. Leading the way was DL Gregory Rousseau and his three sacks.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Florida State going off at just a 3-point favorite. They covered an 11-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
When the two teams last met in October of last year, Florida State and Miami (Fla.) were neck-and-neck, but Florida State came up empty-handed with a 28-27 defeat. Maybe the Seminoles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.55
Odds
The Seminoles are a 3-point favorite against the Hurricanes.
Bettors have moved against the Seminoles slightly, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Florida State and Miami (Fla.) both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 28 vs. Florida State 27
- Oct 07, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 24 vs. Florida State 20
- Oct 08, 2016 - Florida State 20 vs. Miami (Fla.) 19
- Oct 10, 2015 - Florida State 29 vs. Miami (Fla.) 24
