How to watch Florida State vs. NC State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida State vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
Florida State (home) vs. NC State (away)
Current Records: Florida State 2-2-0; NC State 3-1-0
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as NC State and Florida State will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The odds don't look promising for NC State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
NC State was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State last week, winning 34-23. Ricky Person and Matthew McKay were among the main playmakers for the Wolfpack as the former rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries and the latter punched in two rushing TDs and accumulated 175 passing yards.
As for Florida State, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Virginia, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Florida State came out on top against Louisville by a score of 35-24. That result was just more of the same for Florida State, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 29 of last year).
Their wins bumped the Wolfpack to 3-1 and the Seminoles to 2-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wolfpack rank 14th in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 76.50 on average. As for the Seminoles, they enter the matchup with 15 sacks, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seminoles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Florida State and NC State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - NC State 47 vs. Florida State 28
- Sep 23, 2017 - NC State 27 vs. Florida State 21
- Nov 05, 2016 - Florida State 24 vs. NC State 20
- Nov 14, 2015 - Florida State 34 vs. NC State 17
