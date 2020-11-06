Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Florida State

Current Records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Florida State 2-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35 points per contest. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Pittsburgh Panthers at 4 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.

FSU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 48-16 punch to the gut against the Louisville Cardinals two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for the Seminoles, but QB Jordan Travis led the way with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pitt played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 45-3 blowout to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two weeks ago. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 45-3 by the third quarter. One thing working slightly against Pitt was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Vincent Davis, who rushed for 28 yards on eight carries.

This next game is expected to be close, with FSU going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.