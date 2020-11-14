Who's Playing

Arkansas @ No. 6 Florida

Current Records: Arkansas 3-3; Florida 4-1

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Gators have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

On Saturday, Florida turned the game against the Georgia Bulldogs into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 571 yards to 277. Florida strolled past UGA with points to spare, taking the game 44-28. Florida's win was all the more impressive since UGA was averaging only 16.2 points allowed on the season. Florida QB Kyle Trask was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 474 yards on 43 attempts.

Special teams collected 14 points for the Gators. K Evan McPherson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Arkansas picked up a 24-13 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. It was another big night for the Razorbacks' QB Feleipe Franks, who passed for three TDs and 215 yards on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Franks' 59-yard TD bomb to WR Treylon Burks in the third quarter.

This next contest looks promising for the Gators, who are favored by a full 17.5 points. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Florida to 4-1 and Arkansas to 3-3. Florida has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 42.40 points per game. We'll see if Arkansas can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.