How to watch Florida vs. Colorado St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Florida vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
Florida Gators (home) vs. Colorado State Rams (away)
Current records: Florida 1-1; Colorado St. 1-2
What to Know
Colorado St. are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Florida on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Colorado St. aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Colorado St., but their most recent match may have softened the blow. They were able to grind out a solid win over Arkansas last Saturday, winning 34-27. No one put up better numbers for Colorado St. than Preston Williams, who brought his A game into the match. He caught passes for 158 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, if Florida were riding high off their 53-6 takedown of Charleston So., that ride came to an abrupt end. Florida took a 16-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kentucky. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Florida to swallow was that Florida had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the contest.
Colorado St.'s victory lifted them to 1-2 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Colorado St. can add another positive mark to their record or if Florida can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Colorado St.'s step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gators are a big 20 point favorite against the Rams.
Last season, Florida were 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Colorado St., they were 4-8-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 tim...
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Expert college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Texas vs. USC odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC and Texas
-
Washington at Utah pick, live stream
Utah looks to enter the Pac-12 title race with Washington coming to town
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown