How to watch Florida vs. Colorado St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Florida Gators (home) vs. Colorado State Rams (away)

Current records: Florida 1-1; Colorado St. 1-2

What to Know

Colorado St. are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Florida on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Colorado St. aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Colorado St., but their most recent match may have softened the blow. They were able to grind out a solid win over Arkansas last Saturday, winning 34-27. No one put up better numbers for Colorado St. than Preston Williams, who brought his A game into the match. He caught passes for 158 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, if Florida were riding high off their 53-6 takedown of Charleston So., that ride came to an abrupt end. Florida took a 16-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kentucky. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Florida to swallow was that Florida had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the contest.

Colorado St.'s victory lifted them to 1-2 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Colorado St. can add another positive mark to their record or if Florida can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Colorado St.'s step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gators are a big 20 point favorite against the Rams.

Last season, Florida were 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Colorado St., they were 4-8-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.