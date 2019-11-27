How to watch Florida vs. Florida State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Florida (home) vs. Florida State (away)
Current Records: Florida 9-2; Florida State 6-5
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles are staring down a pretty large 17-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. They will take on the Florida Gators at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after a week off. FSU will be seeking to avenge the 41-14 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 24 of last year.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Seminoles. They put a hurting on the Alabama State Hornets to the tune of 49-12. FSU QB James Blackman was slinging it as he passed for 246 yards and three TDs on 22 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Blackman's 69-yard TD bomb to WR Tamorrion Terry in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Florida had enough points to win and then some against the Missouri Tigers last week, taking their matchup 23-6. No one had a big game offensively for Florida, but they got scores from QB Kyle Trask, WR Josh Hammond, and RB Lamical Perine.
Their wins bumped FSU to 6-5 and Florida to 9-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seminoles are 17th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 273.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Seminoles, the Gators enter the game with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fifth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Gators' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a big 17-point favorite against the Seminoles.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Florida State have won three out of their last four games against Florida.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Florida 41 vs. Florida State 14
- Nov 25, 2017 - Florida State 38 vs. Florida 22
- Nov 26, 2016 - Florida State 31 vs. Florida 13
- Nov 28, 2015 - Florida State 27 vs. Florida 2
-
