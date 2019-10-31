How to watch Florida vs. Georgia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Florida vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Florida (home) vs. No. 8 Georgia (away)
Current Records: Florida 7-1; Georgia 6-1
What to Know
Florida lost both of their matches to Georgia last season, on scores of 42-7 and 36-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Florida's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Gators 15.75, Georgia 10.57), so any points scored will be well earned.
It was all tied up at the half for Florida and South Carolina last week, but Florida stepped up in the second half. Florida was able to grind out a solid victory over South Carolina last week, winning 38-27. Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Dameon Pierce, who rushed for 87 yards and one TD on seven carries, and QB Kyle Trask, who passed for 200 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Pierce's 75-yard touchdown rush in the.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs kept a clean sheet against Kentucky. Everything went Georgia's way against Kentucky as they made off with a 21 to nothing win. Since Georgia won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Kentucky's future revenge.
Florida is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3-1 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Florida to 7-1 and Georgia to 6-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Gators.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Florida and Georgia both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Georgia 36 vs. Florida 17
- Oct 28, 2017 - Georgia 42 vs. Florida 7
- Oct 29, 2016 - Florida 24 vs. Georgia 10
- Oct 31, 2015 - Florida 27 vs. Georgia 3
