South Carolina @ Florida

Current Records: South Carolina 6-3; Florida 5-4

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Florida Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida will be seeking to avenge the 40-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 6 of last year.

The Gators didn't have too much trouble with the Texas A&M Aggies on the road last week as they won 41-24. QB Anthony Richardson had a stellar game for Florida as he passed for two TDs and 201 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 78 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Richardson's 60-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, USC was hampered by 91 penalty yards against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. USC beat Vanderbilt 38-27. The team ran away with 31 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Gamecocks can attribute much of their success to WR Antwane Wells Jr., who caught four passes for two TDs and 110 yards, and QB Spencer Rattler, who passed for three TDs and 186 yards on 23 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments was Wells Jr.'s 68-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

USC's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Darius Rush and DB Joey Hunter.

The Gators are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Florida to 5-4 and USC to 6-3. With a combined 984 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

SEC Network

The Gators are a big 8-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Florida have won five out of their last seven games against South Carolina.