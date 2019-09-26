How to watch Florida vs. Towson: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida vs. Towson football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Florida (home) vs. Towson (away)
Current Records: Florida 4-0-0; Towson 3-1-0
What to Know
Florida has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Towson at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Florida is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Gators. They were the clear victors by a 34-3 margin over Tennessee. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Florida had established a 24-3 advantage.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Maine two weeks ago, Towson came back down to earth. Towson fell to Villanova 52-45. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.
Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 36.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.
Florida's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Florida's success rolls on or if the Tigers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a big 36.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
California vs. Arizona State odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Cal football.
-
College ref shot by cannon during game
He was rushed to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Virginia Tech and Duke football.
-
Penn State vs. Maryland odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Wisconsin football.
-
Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's San Jose State vs. Air Force game 10,000...