How to watch Florida vs. Towson: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida (home) vs. Towson (away)

Current Records: Florida 4-0-0; Towson 3-1-0

What to Know

Florida has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Towson at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Florida is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Gators. They were the clear victors by a 34-3 margin over Tennessee. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Florida had established a 24-3 advantage.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Maine two weeks ago, Towson came back down to earth. Towson fell to Villanova 52-45. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 36.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.

Florida's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Florida's success rolls on or if the Tigers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 36.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.