How to watch Florida vs. UT Martin: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 11 Florida (home) vs. UT Martin (away)

Current Records: Florida 1-0-0; UT Martin 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Florida 10-3-0; UT Martin 2-9-0;

What to Know

Florida has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on UT Martin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are the favorite in this one, with an expected 44.5-point (!) margin of victory.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida beat Miami (Fla.) 24-20 two weeks ago. UT Martin took care of business in their home opener. They put the hurt on Northwestern State with a sharp 42-20 win.

This next game looks promising for Florida, who are favored by a full 44.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.80

Odds

The Gators are a big 44.5 point favorite against the Skyhawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 44.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 92 degrees.