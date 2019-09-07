How to watch Florida vs. UT Martin: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida vs. UT Martin football game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Florida (home) vs. UT Martin (away)
Current Records: Florida 1-0-0; UT Martin 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Florida 10-3-0; UT Martin 2-9-0;
What to Know
Florida has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on UT Martin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are the favorite in this one, with an expected 44.5-point (!) margin of victory.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida beat Miami (Fla.) 24-20 two weeks ago. UT Martin took care of business in their home opener. They put the hurt on Northwestern State with a sharp 42-20 win.
This next game looks promising for Florida, who are favored by a full 44.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.80
Odds
The Gators are a big 44.5 point favorite against the Skyhawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 44.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 92 degrees.
