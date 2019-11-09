How to watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Florida (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: Florida 7-2; Vanderbilt 2-6
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Vanderbilt Commodores can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Vanderbilt and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt will be seeking to avenge the 37-27 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 13 of last year.
The Commodores suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Commodores took a hard 24-7 fall against South Carolina. QB Deuce Wallace had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 30 yards passing.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Florida had to settle for a 24-17 defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs. No one had a big game offensively for Florida, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and WR Freddie Swain.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Commodores are eighth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Commodores, Florida enters the game with only 17 touchdowns allowed, good for 12th best in the nation. So the Vanderbilt squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Gators are a big 27-point favorite against the Commodores.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 25.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Florida have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Florida 37 vs. Vanderbilt 27
- Sep 30, 2017 - Florida 38 vs. Vanderbilt 24
- Oct 01, 2016 - Florida 13 vs. Vanderbilt 6
- Nov 07, 2015 - Florida 9 vs. Vanderbilt 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Texas vs. Kansas State pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Wildcats are still alive in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game
-
Ohio State vs Maryland picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Maryland on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
-
Clemson vs. NC State pick, live stream
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
-
Penn St. vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
It's the showdown of undefeated Big Ten teams everybody saw coming in August
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game