How to watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 10 Florida (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Current Records: Florida 7-2; Vanderbilt 2-6

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Vanderbilt Commodores can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Vanderbilt and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt will be seeking to avenge the 37-27 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 13 of last year.

The Commodores suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Commodores took a hard 24-7 fall against South Carolina. QB Deuce Wallace had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 30 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Florida had to settle for a 24-17 defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs. No one had a big game offensively for Florida, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and WR Freddie Swain.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Commodores are eighth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Commodores, Florida enters the game with only 17 touchdowns allowed, good for 12th best in the nation. So the Vanderbilt squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 27-point favorite against the Commodores.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 25.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Florida have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last five years.