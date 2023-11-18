Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: New Mexico 3-7, Fresno State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

New Mexico is staring down a pretty large 23-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. The New Mexico Lobos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

New Mexico's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 42-14 loss at the hands of Boise State. New Mexico has struggled against Boise State recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

New Mexico's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Devon Dampier who threw for 200 yards on 17 of 26 attempts.

Meanwhile, Fresno State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 42-18 punch to the gut against San Jose State.

New Mexico has been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Fresno State, as the team is favored by a full 23 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet New Mexico against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

New Mexico took a serious blow against Fresno State when the teams last played back in October of 2022, falling 41-9. Can New Mexico avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 23-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against New Mexico.