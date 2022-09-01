Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Fresno State

Last Season Records: Fresno State 10-3; Cal Poly 2-9

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will play against a Division II opponent, the Cal Poly Mustangs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs ended up 10-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.