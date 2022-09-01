Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Fresno State
Last Season Records: Fresno State 10-3; Cal Poly 2-9
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs will play against a Division II opponent, the Cal Poly Mustangs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs ended up 10-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 11, 2021 - Fresno State 63 vs. Cal Poly 10