How to watch Fresno State vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Fresno State vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
Fresno State (home) vs. Colorado State (away)
Current Records: Fresno State 3-3-0; Colorado State 2-5-0
What to Know
Colorado State won both of their matches against Fresno State last season (34-31 and 37 to nothing) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Colorado State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. With a combined 1,022 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
Two weeks ago, the Rams had a touchdown and change to spare in a 35-21 win over New Mexico. WR Warren Jackson was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Rams, as he caught nine passes for 214 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Patrick O'Brien's 87-yard TD bomb to Jackson in the second quarter. O'Brien scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Fresno State. They blew past UNLV 56-27 last Friday. That result was just more of the same for the Bulldogs, who also won the last time these teams played (Nov. 3 of last year).
The Rams are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-5 and the Bulldogs to 3-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rams.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Colorado State have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.
- Nov 05, 2016 - Colorado State 37 vs. Fresno State 0
- Nov 28, 2015 - Colorado State 34 vs. Fresno State 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game