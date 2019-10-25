How to watch Fresno State vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Fresno State (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: Fresno State 3-3-0; Colorado State 2-5-0

What to Know

Colorado State won both of their matches against Fresno State last season (34-31 and 37 to nothing) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Colorado State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. With a combined 1,022 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Two weeks ago, the Rams had a touchdown and change to spare in a 35-21 win over New Mexico. WR Warren Jackson was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Rams, as he caught nine passes for 214 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Patrick O'Brien's 87-yard TD bomb to Jackson in the second quarter. O'Brien scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Fresno State. They blew past UNLV 56-27 last Friday. That result was just more of the same for the Bulldogs, who also won the last time these teams played (Nov. 3 of last year).

The Rams are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-5 and the Bulldogs to 3-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Colorado State have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.