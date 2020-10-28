Who's Playing
Colorado State @ Fresno State
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium. The Rams struggled last year, ending up 4-8. Fresno State was 4-8 last season and is coming off of a 34-19 loss against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last six years.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Colorado State 41 vs. Fresno State 31
- Nov 05, 2016 - Colorado State 37 vs. Fresno State 0
- Nov 28, 2015 - Colorado State 34 vs. Fresno State 31