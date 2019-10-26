How to watch Fresno State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Fresno State (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: Fresno State 3-3; Colorado State 2-5

What to Know

Colorado State won both of their matches against Fresno State last season (34-31 and 37 to nothing) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Colorado State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. With a combined 1,022 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Rams were able to grind out a solid win over New Mexico two weeks ago, winning 35-21. Colorado State's WR Warren Jackson was one of the most active players for the team as he caught nine passes for 214 yards and two TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Jackson's 87-yard TD reception in the. Jackson's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

A well-balanced attack led Fresno State over UNLV every single quarter on their way to victory. Fresno State was the clear victor by a 56-27 margin over UNLV. That result was just more of the same for Fresno State, who also won the last time these teams played (Nov. 3 of last year).

The Rams are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-5 and the Bulldogs to 3-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Rams and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Colorado State have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.