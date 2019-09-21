How to watch Fresno State vs. Sacramento State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Fresno State vs. Sacramento State football game
Who's Playing
Fresno State (home) vs. Sacramento State (away)
Current Records: Fresno State 0-2-0; Sacramento State 2-1-0
What to Know
Fresno State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Sacramento State at Bulldog Stadium at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Fresno State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs were out to avenge their 21-14 defeat to Minnesota from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 38-35 to Minnesota. Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Ronnie Rivers, who picked up 76 yards on the ground on 15 carries and snatched two receiving TDs. Rivers didn't help his team much against USC three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State kept a clean sheet against N. Colorado last week. Sacramento State took their game with ease, bagging a 50-nothing win over N. Colorado. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 22-nothing.
Everything went Fresno State's way against the Hornets when the teams last met three seasons ago as they made off with a 31-3 victory. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 10, 2016 - Fresno State 31 vs. Sacramento State 3
