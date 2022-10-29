Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Fresno State

Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; Fresno State 3-4

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Last week, Fresno State turned the game against the New Mexico Lobos into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 510 yards to 138. The Bulldogs put the hurt on New Mexico with a sharp 41-9 win. It took four tries, but Fresno State can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They relied on the efforts of RB Jordan Mims, who rushed for one TD and 165 yards on 26 carries, and QB Logan Fife, who passed for one TD and 225 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 49 yards. Fife's performance made up for a slower game against the San Jose State Spartans two weeks ago. Fife's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, San Diego State was hampered by 91 penalty yards against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. San Diego State took down Nevada 23-7. The Aztecs' S Jalen Mayden looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 11 points for San Diego State. K Jack Browning delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Fresno State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Fresno State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego State when the two teams previously met in October of last year, winning 30-20. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Aztecs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Fresno State and San Diego State both have three wins in their last six games.