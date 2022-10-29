Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Fresno State
Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; Fresno State 3-4
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Last week, Fresno State turned the game against the New Mexico Lobos into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 510 yards to 138. The Bulldogs put the hurt on New Mexico with a sharp 41-9 win. It took four tries, but Fresno State can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They relied on the efforts of RB Jordan Mims, who rushed for one TD and 165 yards on 26 carries, and QB Logan Fife, who passed for one TD and 225 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 49 yards. Fife's performance made up for a slower game against the San Jose State Spartans two weeks ago. Fife's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, San Diego State was hampered by 91 penalty yards against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. San Diego State took down Nevada 23-7. The Aztecs' S Jalen Mayden looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown.
Special teams collected 11 points for San Diego State. K Jack Browning delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Fresno State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Fresno State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego State when the two teams previously met in October of last year, winning 30-20. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Aztecs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Fresno State and San Diego State both have three wins in their last six games.
- Oct 30, 2021 - Fresno State 30 vs. San Diego State 20
- Nov 15, 2019 - San Diego State 17 vs. Fresno State 7
- Nov 17, 2018 - Fresno State 23 vs. San Diego State 14
- Oct 21, 2017 - Fresno State 27 vs. San Diego State 3
- Oct 14, 2016 - San Diego State 17 vs. Fresno State 3
- Oct 03, 2015 - San Diego State 21 vs. Fresno State 7