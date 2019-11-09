How to watch Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Fresno State (home) vs. Utah State (away)

Current Records: Fresno State 4-4; Utah State 4-4

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Utah State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Utah State has to be hurting after a devastating 42-14 loss at the hands of the BYU Cougars last week. One thing holding the Aggies back was the mediocre play of QB Jordan Love, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, the struggle was real when Fresno State and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors clashed, but Fresno State ultimately edged out the opposition 41-38.

Fresno State's win lifted them to 4-4 while Utah State's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Fresno State enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 17th in the the nation. Less enviably, the Aggies are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 12 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Aggies.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Utah State have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.