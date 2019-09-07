How to watch Ga. Southern vs. Maine: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Maine football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. Maine (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 0-1-0; Maine 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Ga. Southern 10-3-0; Maine 10-4-0;
What to Know
Maine will square off against Ga. Southern at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.
Maine gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Friday. They made easy work of Sacred Heart and carried off a 42-14 win.
Meanwhile, Ga. Southern had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched, falling 3-55 to LSU.
The Black Bears are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Maine's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Ga. Southern's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Maine can add another positive mark to their record or if Ga. Southern can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Maine's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Black Bears.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 94 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Clemson v. Texas A&M live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 12 Texas A&M in Death Valley
-
Texas vs. LSU odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Texas vs. LSU on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses
-
No. 7 Michigan survives Army in OT
Army was looking for its first road win over an AP top 10 team in more than a half-century
-
Week 2: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season