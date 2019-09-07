How to watch Ga. Southern vs. Maine: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Ga. Southern (home) vs. Maine (away)

Current Records: Ga. Southern 0-1-0; Maine 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Ga. Southern 10-3-0; Maine 10-4-0;

What to Know

Maine will square off against Ga. Southern at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Maine gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Friday. They made easy work of Sacred Heart and carried off a 42-14 win.

Meanwhile, Ga. Southern had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched, falling 3-55 to LSU.

The Black Bears are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Maine's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Ga. Southern's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Maine can add another positive mark to their record or if Ga. Southern can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Maine's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Black Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 94 degrees.