How to watch Ga. Southern vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 3-3; New Mexico State 0-7
What to Know
New Mexico State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.57 points per game before their next game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Ga. Southern at 3 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
New Mexico State came up short against Central Michigan two weeks ago, falling 42-28. New Mexico State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Josh Adkins, who passed for 263 yards and three TDs on 40 attempts, and RB Jason Huntley, who rushed for 67 yards and one TD on ten carries. Adkins didn't help his team much against Liberty three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Ga. Southern ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Coastal Carolina, sneaking past 30-27. That's another feather in the cap for the Eagles, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
New Mexico State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take New Mexico State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Ga. Southern's win lifted them to 3-3 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-7. We'll see if Ga. Southern can repeat their recent success or if New Mexico State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Ga. Southern have won three out of their last four games against New Mexico State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Ga. Southern 48 vs. New Mexico State 31
- Oct 14, 2017 - New Mexico State 35 vs. Ga. Southern 27
- Oct 22, 2016 - Ga. Southern 22 vs. New Mexico State 19
- Oct 17, 2015 - Ga. Southern 56 vs. New Mexico State 26
